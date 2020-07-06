Share:

Accountability Court (AC) has postponed the indictment of former President Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane Reference and adjourned the hearing of the case till July 14.

Judge Azam Khan of AC took up the case for hearing Monday.

Farooq H Naik counsel for Asif Ali Zardari filed petition in the court for not indicting his client.

Judge Azam Khan remarked: “You should have filed this petition earlier. Now video link arrangements have been made in connection with indictment.”

Judge Azam Khan remarked one year has been elapsed after the filing of this reference.

Judge Azam Khan directed Farooq H Naik to appear on July 09 and adjourned the hearing of Park Lane case till July 14.

NAB will file reply on miscellaneous petition of Asif Ali Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here in Park Lane reference , Asif Ali Zardari is charged with causing loss to national kitty to the tune of Rs 3.77 billion through fake bank accounts. PPP Senator Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Salim Saifullah and others are also named in this reference.