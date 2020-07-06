Share:

The anti-locust operations have been carried out in 10,947.07 square kilometers, approximately 2.592 million acres of land across 31 affected districts of the country in order to eradicate the locusts swarms.

As many as 966 joint teams comprising over 5,664 people took part in the anti-locusts operations across the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC).

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts and so far 394,701.67 square kilometers (90.75) million acres had been surveyed.

About 5,082 people and 648 vehicles took part in the anti-locust operation, the NLCC data said.

In the Punjab province, about 238,054 acres had been surveyed during last 24 hours and while control operation was performed over effected areas. More than 2,282 people and 323 vehicles took part in the exercise, it added.

So far the survey was completed over an area of approximately 20.90 million acres and anti-locust operation carried out on 1,131,347 acres.

In the Sindh province the survey was conducted over 96,880 acres and the locust presence was confirmed in six districts, while anti-locust operation was carried out on 6,326 acres. More than 97 vehicles and 627 people, including the Pakistan Army personnel, participated in the campaign.

So far, the survey was completed on 20.03 million acres of land in Sindh, with locust control operation carried out on area of 159,919 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175,976 acres of land was surveyed with the help of 847 people and 106 vehicles during the last 24 hours. So far an area of 10.50 million acres had been surveyed, with locust control operation on 154,527 acres.

In Balochistan, during the last last 24 hours 251,563 hectares of land was surveyed, with infestation confirmed in 25 districts, including Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Washhak, Quetta, Dara Bugti, Ziarat, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Kharran and others. The locust control operation was carried over 1,893 acres with over 1,308 people and 119 vehicles. So far 30.532 million acres of land had been surveyed with anti-locust operation on 1,146,606 acres.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of planes and helicopters, non-conventional methods were also being used for effective control of locust during control operations, the NLCC said.