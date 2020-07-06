Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab government had introduced a system to receive applications for NOCs related to construction sector at E-Khidmat Markaz with the aim to provide services to applicants under one roof.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said on Sunday that applications regarding private housing schemes, proposed buildings maps approval, building completion certificates issuance and commercialization of properties would not be received at One Window Counter of FDA. Rather, all these applications would be submitted at E-Khidmat Markaz, near General Bus Stand, to complete the entire proceedings under one roof.

He explained that the applicants could check status of their application on E-Khidmat Portal, phone App and might contact at toll free number 0800-9100.

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would also play an active role to make this system successful as desired by the Punjab government, he added.

He said that it was revolutionary step of Punjab Government for the development and promotion of construction sector and now the applicants would not have to visit different departments offices to seek NOCs.

“The chances of corruption and irregularities would also be eliminated through this system and applicants would be provided maximum relief in stipulated time. This portal would be supervised directly by Punjab government and no delay from any concerned department would be tolerated”, said DG FDA.