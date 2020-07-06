Share:

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the provincial government was in the process of drafting standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening educational institutions.

While dpeaking at a press conference, he said, "We are looking at whether we can open them in phases. We are trying to disinfect all educational buildings before Eidul Azha.

"If cases don't increase from now till Eid, then the government will not face any difficulty in opening educational institutes."

The spokesperson further said that the province's coronavirus situation has improved.

"The percentage of positive cases in the first week of June was 32 per cent. Now, it is 16pc," he said.

"This is good news for the government [...] that the public has shown an improvement in following standard operating procedures for curbing the spread of the virus, causing a drop in the number of cases.

"There has been an almost 50pc reduction in hospitalisations and the number of critical patients has also reduced," he added.