PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash visited Shalimar Bagh in connection with the revival of one of the historical and old recreation point in Peshawar. He was briefed by Saleem Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Town One Peshawar, on the ongoing uplift activities of Shalimar Bagh.
Speaking on the occasion Kamran Bangash said that in view of growing population and modern days requirements, there was a dire need for recreational and sports venues for the citizens of Peshawar. In this regard, Shalimar Bagh would be able to meet this need to some extent.
He said the local government department was trying to make the existing parks in Peshawar functional. While ground was also being prepared for new parks, more parks would be built soon.
While visiting various sections of Shalimar Bagh, Kamran Bangash directed the concerned authorities not to leave any stone unturned in completing the ongoing development project on time. He said that special care should be taken for facilities for women and children at the bagh.
Earlier, Kamran Bangash was informed that work on rehabilitation of Shalimar Bagh was in full swing. Saleem Khan said Parda Bagh, Company Bagh and Fun-land besides 63 kanals of land was being merged in Shalimar Bagh. The TMO said by merging other small parks, Shalimar Bagh would become a perfect park.
Kamran Bangash was also informed that all encroachments had been removed in connection with the revival of the park. Regarding facilities provided to the public, it was informed that all other recreational facilities were being provided here.