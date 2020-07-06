Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash visit­ed Shalimar Bagh in connection with the revival of one of the historical and old recreation point in Pesha­war. He was briefed by Saleem Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Town One Peshawar, on the ongoing uplift activities of Shalimar Bagh.

Speaking on the occasion Kamran Bangash said that in view of grow­ing population and modern days requirements, there was a dire need for recreational and sports venues for the citizens of Pesha­war. In this regard, Shalimar Bagh would be able to meet this need to some extent.

He said the local government de­partment was trying to make the existing parks in Peshawar func­tional. While ground was also be­ing prepared for new parks, more parks would be built soon.

While visiting various sections of Shalimar Bagh, Kamran Bangash di­rected the concerned authorities not to leave any stone unturned in com­pleting the ongoing development project on time. He said that special care should be taken for facilities for women and children at the bagh.

Earlier, Kamran Bangash was in­formed that work on rehabilitation of Shalimar Bagh was in full swing. Saleem Khan said Parda Bagh, Company Bagh and Fun-land be­sides 63 kanals of land was being merged in Shalimar Bagh. The TMO said by merging other small parks, Shalimar Bagh would become a perfect park.

Kamran Bangash was also in­formed that all encroachments had been removed in connection with the revival of the park. Regarding facilities provided to the public, it was informed that all other recre­ational facilities were being provid­ed here.