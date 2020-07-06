Share:

Brazil Sunday reported 1,091 COVID-19 fatalities, while 523 more patients died in Mexico over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil reached 64,265, according to the data by the country's Health Ministry.

A total of 37,923 new cases were reported in the Latin America country, pushing the total count to 1,577,004.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mexico rose to 30,366 with 523 more fatalities, the Health Ministry data showed.

The number of cases surged to 252,165, with 6,914 additions over the past 24 hours.

So far 152,309 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 530,000 people worldwide, with infections surpassing 11.2 million and recoveries over 6 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.