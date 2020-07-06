Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has emphasised the need for joint efforts at the international level to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to British High Commissioner Christian Turner here on Monday, he said Pakistan lauds the British government’s efforts to combat COVID-19 with resoluteness.

Expressing condolence over the deaths in COVID-19 in Britain, the Minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Britain in this difficult moment.

Senator Shibli Faraz said in Pakistan, we have been sticking to a balanced policy of protecting people from the Coronavirus pandemic as well as economic difficulties.

He said the strategy of smart lockdown is yielding positive results in the country.

The Minister said coronavirus pandemic has affected economies of the entire world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated special efforts for debt relief for the developing countries. He said it is welcoming that the G-20 countries are playing key role for relief in debts.

The British High Commissioner said the way Pakistan is dealing with coronavirus is a role model for Britain.

He said Pakistan and Britain are friends. He said we are standing by Pakistan in its efforts against the pandemic.