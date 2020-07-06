Share:

Nick Cordero, a Canadian actor nominated for a Tony Award, was infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus in late March, and was subsequently placed on a ventilator before slipping into in a coma.

Canadian actor Nick Cordero died at the age of 41, after months of fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, said via Instagram on Sunday.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday", her caption read.

Cordero was transferred to intensive care on 31 March in Los Angeles, remaining on a ventilator and subsequently slipping into a coma after contracting COVID-19. By the time of his passing one leg had been amputated and he had suffered several mini-strokes.

For his Cheech role in the 2014 Broadway musical Bullets Over Broadway, Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. In the musical A Bronx Tale, he played Sonny and received a nomination for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

In 2017, he portrayed Victor Lugo in 'Out of the Blue' and 'Heavy is the Head', both episodes of the CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods.