Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to strictly implement zero-tolerance policy against corruption to defeat the corrupt mafia in Punjab.

Chief Minister was reacting to DG ACE report which claimed that anti-corruption body had made historic recoveries worth Rs 4.41 billion (4 billion, 41 crore, 96 lac and 80 thousand) in the month of June besides retrieving 4,856 kanals and 16 marlas of state land from the land grabbers.

This land is worth Rs3 billion 36 crore 3 lac and 60 thousand, according to report shared with the media through an official handout.

Chief Minister asserted that ongoing zero tolerance policy against corruption was being strictly implemented in Punjab and vowed that corrupt mafia would be eradicated at every level. He lamented that massive corruption committed in the past ruined the country. CM pledged that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, indiscriminate action against corrupt mafia would continue.

DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees said that his department was waging a struggle to make a corruption-free Punjab. He urged the masses to indicate corruption and corrupt elements on Report Corruption App. He directed that officers should adopt a zero- tolerance policy against the corrupt elements.

The report highlighted that ACE also made cash recovery amounting to Rs103 million, 980 thousand in one month apart from making indirect recovery worth Rs954 million and 80 thousand in one month.

According to the report, Anti-corruption Punjab received 523 complaints on Report Corruption App in one month, of which it redressed 315 forthwith while action on others was under process. Similarly, out of total 571 complaints received through other means in one month, 574 including previous complaints were resolved. The report further stated that ACE conducted 324 inquires in the month of June and decisions on 271 complaints was under process. “The ACE registered 97 cases after conducting investigation and 99 ongoing cases were decided. 59 challans were being submitted and totally 132 persons were arrested. ACE arrested one court absconder and eight proclaimed offenders in one month” said the report.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit without any security to the various areas of Lahore without protocol and reviewed government steps to impede the spread of coronavirus.

He himself drove the vehicle and inspected implementation on the SOPs issued by the government. The CM monitored implementation situation on government steps in Gulberg, Jail Road, Model Town, Garden Town, other areas and also inspected partial closure.

He expressed his indignation over not wearing masks by few police personnel and non-implementing mask wearing restriction. CM stressed that it was essential to wear mask for every citizen while going outdoor. Usman Buzdar asserted that mask wearing condition would be strictly implemented and appealed to the masses to abide by government guidelines in order to save themselves from the pandemic. He underscored that the government had issued precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of the masses. CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, by taking into account ground realities, had made excellent decisions in the best interests of the country and the positive results of his decisions were also reflecting. CM pledged that government was standing by the masses in this hour of distress.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded his approval to grant allowance to the staff members of Rescue 1122 and also approved martyrdom package for the martyred staff members of Rescue 1122 due to coronavirus while performing their duties. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

The CM informed that the staff members of Rescue 1122 performing their corona duties would be given special allowance from April 1, 2020. He disclosed that the officers and staff members of Punjab Emergency Service for doing corona duties would be given honorarium equal to their basic pay. Officers and staff members of Rescue 1122 being deputed on their duties would continue to receive special allowance till the eradication of corona pandemic, he added. CM maintained that heirs of the staff members embracing martyrdom during performing duties working up to grade 16, would be given Rs4 million financial assistance and heirs of the officers working in grade 17 and above embracing martyrdom during performing corona duties, would be awarded Rs8 million in financial assistance.

He maintained that the recommendations of the special committee of Specialized Health care & Medical Education Department for approving martyrdom package would also be implemented. CM hailed the services of rescue staff deputed to perform corona duties and remarked that the issuance of allowance would result in encouraging hard working staff members.

CM vowed that the government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the rescue departments in this hour of distress and difficulty. DG Rescue 1122 said that the staff members of Punjab Emergency Service were thankful to CM Usman Buzdar for granting approval for the issuance of corona duty allowance.