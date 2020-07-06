Share:

HYDERABAD - The district and session court Jamshoro on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against five doctors of Liaquat University Hospital for their alleged negligence which claimed life of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

According to details, the court’s order was given on a petition of the woman’s brother-in-law Rustam Burfat who apprised the court of the alleged criminal negligence and aversion of the police to register the case.

The court ordered the police to register FIR on Burfat’s complaint who wanted to nominate Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Babbar, Dr Shahzad Saleem, Dr Zubaida, Dr Pardeep Kumar and Dr Urooj in the FIR.

Burfat claimed that her sister-in-law died due to negligence of the doctors in the gyne ward on June 19.