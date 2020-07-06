Share:

TANK - Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Sunday lauded the role of doctors and paramedics in fight against COVID-19 in order to save the precious lives. He was addressing a function held here to mark the 100 days of determination and courage of the frontline workers in the face of pandemic. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mateen, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf, District Health Officer Naik Nawaz, MS DHQ Dr Alamgir Bettani, Assistant Director Local Government Umer Farooq Kundi, Deputy Director Agriculture Anwar Bettani, DSP Headquarters Umer Daraz Baloch, President Tank Press Club Syed Shah Kundi, Ulema, Civil Society members and others. The DC said that total 775 cases were reported in Tank so far out of which 54 patients had recovered so far. He praised the role played by the medical staff, district administration, Pakistan Army, Police, Civil Forces, TMA, all government departments, scholars, business community, Tiger Force, journalists, writers and others in fight against COVID-19. The DC urged people to adopt precautionary measures and follow the SOPs to defeat this pandemic.