Special Adviser to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The SAPM made the announcement on Twitter, where he said that upon medical advice, he is self-isolating at home and taking all the precautions.

Dr Mirza said that he is suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020

The SAPM, who also has been at the forefront of the government's response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.