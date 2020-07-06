Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that the employees recruited in various federal and provincial departments on fake domiciles would be terminated. In a statement in Quetta on Sunday, he said government has taken this issue seriously and directed all Deputy Commissioners in the province to start verification process of all domiciles. The Governor said unemployment issue in Balochistan can be addressed by appointing youth of the province in federal departments on Balochistan quota.