Share:

DADU - Local ice factories are cashing in on the heatwave, depriving the masses of cold drinking water, said Dadu Civil Society Chairman Khadim Hussein Mastoi here. Like other plains of Sindh, Dadu, too, is currently in the grip of scorching heat where the temperatures have reached 45 degree Celsius. He said at a time when prolonged loadshedding had been adding to people’s woes, the only way through which the poor could beat the heat was by drinking cold water.