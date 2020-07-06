Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday that Pakistan will have its own big medical and electromagnetic industry in the next three years. In a tweet, he also claimed that the United States will be our major client. Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan is already exporting sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment to the United States. He appreciated the US gesture of friendship by providing 100 ventilators to Pakistan. He tweeted, “We are already exporting Sanitizers and PPE’s to USA, USA gesture of friendship is appreciated, however in next three years Pak ll have its own big medical/ electromagnetic industry n I have no doubts that USA ll be our major client...”