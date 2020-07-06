Share:

Five civilians, including two boys and two elderly women, were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector along the line of control (LOC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” ISPR added.

5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 6, 2020

Five civilians, including two boys and two elderly women, were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector along the line of control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” ISPR added.