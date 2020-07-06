Share:

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said five innocent civilians, including three children, were injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial Sector along the Line of Control on Sunday.

The Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 1595 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 121 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson said such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She further said that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

She added by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.