MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab government had directed the welfare organizations to get registered with social welfare department under Charity Act 2018.

This was stated by Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Shoaib Raza Khan while chairing a meeting with heads of different welfare organizations here.

He said that registration would be online while the last date for registration of the organizations would be August 15.

However, the process of registration of welfare organizations would commence from July 5. After August 15, no organization would be registered, he added.