LAHORE - Pakistan batsman Haider Ali on Sunday said that he has tested negative for Coronavirus for the second time. Haider on Saturday was also tested negative for the COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Haider thanked his supporters for love and prayers and said he would come up to their expectations.” Alhumdulillah, tested negative again. Overwhelmed for your immense love and prayers. You people are the real strength. I hope I will come up to your expectations,” he tweeted. On June 27, Haider was among the four cricketers, who were tested positive for the virus. Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, and Imran Khan were the other players. Haider is part of Pakistan’s 29-member squad announced for the Test and T20I series against England. Six more players including all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, pacer Wahab Riaz have joined the squad in Worcester on Saturday.