LARKANA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday has said that when Bilawal held a press conference and delivered speeches in Lahore, people felt that perhaps all is well in Sindh now, but nothing is really changed.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh along with other PTI leaders came here and paid a visit to the house of PMA Muazzam Ali Abbasi to offer condolence on demise of his father Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi.

Later, addressing a press conference in the Insaf House Larkana, flanked by Saifullah Abro, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Ali Mir Jat, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Mir Barkat Talpur, Agha Maula Bux and others, Haleem Adil said that he often visited the whole Sindh and the government of Sindh wanted to stifle his voice. He said he was ready to hold a debate with Bilawal.

Haleem Adil said two days ago two children drowned while bathing and their dead bodies were shifted on motorcycles. He said billions of rupees were spent on purchase of ambulances. He asked where were these ambulances. He said the irrigation department was also affected due to coronavirus and contracts were being given in this department only to blue-eyed boys. He said Khairpur was the district of an ex-chief minister of the PPP, but still logs of trees were used there to cross canals. He said in Sindh, the poor people used donkey carts as ambulance vans. He said 12 years of PPP government in Sindh were in fact 12 years of corruption, loot and plunder.