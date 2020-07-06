Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents of Gharibabad, Lalchandabad, Toorabad, Khad Plot and other areas blocked the main Sir Syed Road near Old Numaish on Sunday and held a protest demonstration against prolonged loadshedding in the city. The protesters burnt tyres and raised slogans against the Hesco officials. Talking to media persons on the occasion, the protesters said that despite the fact that they were being subjected to 12-hour loadshedding in this intense heat, they were issued electricity bills, which, they said, had created resentment in them.