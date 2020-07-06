Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and the private sector have joined hands to stem spread of the coronavirus by carrying out extensive disinfection drive in the federal capital. Under the campaign, the teams of local administration in collaboration with the volunteers of a shopping mall would sanitize the affected areas in the city to effectively control spread of the disease. Talking to APP, DC Hamza Shafqaat said it would be ensured that teams tasked with disinfecting the city areas adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the ICT. In response to a query, he said although the number of cases of the virus had reduced due to effective implementation of the smart lockdown in the city, but there were fears of surge in cases following Eid-ul-Azha and during the holy month of Muharram. The DC said that whenever effective lockdown was ensured, the number of cases dropped, as chances of further transmission of the virus were low. To another query, the DC said, SOPs in Islamabad were being strictly enforced.

“Besides that, heavy fines are imposed on the violators on a daily basis,” he informed.

“All-out efforts would be made to protect the lives of residents of the federal capital,” Shafqaat said.

He appealed to the masses and the business community to follow the SOPs and help the administration overcome spread of the Covid-19 in their respective areas.