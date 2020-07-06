Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The AJK Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed international community to play its effective role in stopping the brutal repressions on Kashmiri people by the Indian forces who have been struggling for their right to self-determination.

Talking to the media in Muzaffarabad, he said the issue of Kashmir needs urgent attention of the International community for establishing durable peace in the region.

The Prime Minister said India has intensified its brutalities on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and the recent killing of Bashir Ahmed by the Indian troops is an eye opener for civilized nations criticizing the role of the world community. He said that it is the right time for serious diplomatic efforts on Kashmir to apprise the international community of the grave situation obtaining in occupied territory.