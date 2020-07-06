Share:

Lahore - The world is reacting to the news that Kanye West will run for president in 2020.

The rapper and fashion designer made the announcement with just four months to go until polling day on 3 November.

It has sparked widespread confusion on social media, with many dismissing the move as nothing more than a “PR stunt”.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West, 43, wrote on Independence Day. “I am running for president of the United States.”

It remains unclear whether the rapper has completed the official paperwork necessary to make such a bid. “He can’t get on the ballot & even if he could literally nobody would take him seriously,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“He might as well announce he’s going to the moon. Stop giving this guy free publicity. He’s not running for anything,” another wrote. “Good lord, somebody make 2020 stop,” another wrote as the news surfaced. One person stated: “I want out of this country.” There were many, though, who felt more positive about West’s presidential bid.

“Literally any idea Kanye West has ever set his mind on, he accomplished!” one fan said, adding: ”I honestly believe we will see him as the president one day.”