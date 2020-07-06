Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, while agreeing in principle to the proposed plan of Au­qaf Department to ensure better and efficient management of its properties across the province, has directed the concerned high ups for a feasible and workable action plan along with real­istic timelines to implement the pro­posed plan effectively.

Presiding over a meeting of Auqaf Department here, the Chief Minister ordered constitution of a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary to come up with workable proposals to this effect as well as for capacity build­ing of the Auqaf Department to enable it successfully deal with the challenges of efficient management of its proper­ties.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need to streamline the affairs of Auqaf Depart­ment by enhancing its capacity, to dig­italize all records of its properties, re­move encroachments on the properties and to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for better manage­ment of the properties.

Besides Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Au­qaf, Special Assistant to CM on Minor­ity Affairs, Wazeerzada and Cheif Sec­retary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance, Secretary Auqaf, Administrator Auqaf and other relevant high ups.

The meeting was given detailed briefing on the overall performance of the department and various aspects of the proposed business development plan including short and long term schemes along with estimated costs, the expected income after comple­tion of the schemes and the challeng­es faced by the department in imple­menting the proposed plan. In order to improve service delivery system of the department, various proposals for its capacity enhancement also came under discussion which include dig­italization of all the Waqf properties records and its synchronisation with the revenue record, introduction of fi­nancial management and internal au­dit system, establishment of monitor­ing and grievance redressal system, appointment of full time magistrate of Auqaf Department, capacity building of the staff, necessary amendments in the relevant laws , development of all inclusive web portal and mobile App for the department etc.

The Chief Minister, while stress­ing the need of capacity enhancement of the department for the implemen­tation of the proposed plan, directed the concerned quarters for necessary steps to ensure provision of the re­quired human and financial resources to the department. The Chief Minister also directed the concerned high ups for tangible steps to remove encroach­ments on Waqf properties