PESHAWAR-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the first time has decided not to hand over the contract of 36 megawatt Daral Khwar powerhouse of Swat, constructed with provincial resources, to local contractor but rather to run and look after its affair through public sector.

This was decided in 46th Board of Directors meeting of Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), said a press release issued on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Nisar Muhammad and attended by board members including Secretary Energy, Muhmmad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretary Finance, Akhtar Saeed Turk, Deputy Secretary Home, Nasrullah, Chief Executive PEDO, Engineer Naeem, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Maqsood Anwar Pervez, Abdus Sidiq, Dr Hassan Nasir, Arbab Khudadad and Secretary Board of Director Finance and Admin PEDO Dr Shahid Karim.

The move would not save provincial expenditures to a great extent but also provide a team of expert officials on the pattern of Wapda to run local hydro and other power plants in the province. On experimental basis staff to run Daral Khwar Powerhouse will be recruited for a period of two years while on achieving success the policy would be extended to other powerhouses of the province.

During the meeting the Chairman Board apprised the participants regarding situation of COVID-19 and adopted preventive measures. PEDO Chief Engineer Naeem Khan told the meeting that seven employees of the department have contracted with coronavirus and during the situation employees of Chinese contractors working at Mataltan, Lavi, Koto and Karora power projects have also left the area and would restart work during the current month. Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan told the meeting that despite coronavirus situation, the Energy Department completed projects of solarization in300 mosques and Chief Minister House and Secretariat and Civil Secretariat in merged districts. He said work on Rs10billion other solar energy power projects was underway with full swing adding a system of online monitoring of these projects was also in offing.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to post project directors and chief engineers for four projects of Gibral, Kalam, Madain, Balakot and Mataltan hydro power initiated with financial assistance of World Band and Asian Development Bank. The meeting stressed for completing the posting procedure of these officers during the next meeting.