KARACHI - The University of Karachi is offering admissions in MS, MPhil, PhD and M.S. (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) program for academic session 2020-21. Aspiring candidates are directed to submit their admission forms (with scanned copies) till July 19, 2020, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Sunday.

“Considering the unprecedented circumstances of prevalent pandemic COVID-19, the University of Karachi will be evaluating the candidates on the basis of interview. The exemption of test is granted to prevent the spread of the exponential disease for the current year only”, according to a news release on Sunday. The degree holders from Higher Education Commission recognized foreign or private Pakistani degree awarding institutions should submit an equivalence certificate of the degree obtained from the Office of the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University of Karachi before the provisional admission.

He mentioned that admissions are available in the various departments of faculties of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, management and administrative sciences, education, Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of the University of Karachi.

Admissions are available in departments of Arabic, Criminology, Economics, English Literature (MPhil), English Language Teaching and Applied Linguistics (MPhil), History, International Relations, Islamic History, Library and Information Sciences, Mass Com, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sindhi, Social Work, Sociology, Urdu, Agriculture and others.