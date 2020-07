Share:

ATTOCK - Another man drowned in mini dam in limits of Pindigheb Police station in Attock. According to police and Rescue 1122, 32-year-old Hafiz Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of village Kassran, along with his friends went to the Meerwal dam where he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Local divers with after day-long efforts failed to retrieve his body and later army divers were called who retrieved his. Pindigheb Police registered a case and started further investigation.