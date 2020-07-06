Share:

SUKKUR - A man gunned down two women, reportedly his wife and mother-in-law, here near Oliya Mosque, in the jurisdiction of C-Section police on Sunday. The accused, however, managed to flee from the scene. According to police, Samera, wife of Shakeel Sial, had gone to her parents’ home after developing differences with her husband. When Shakeel Sial, woman’s husband, went to his in-law’s home to woo his wife, she refused to accompany him to the home, which infuriated him and he opened the fire as a result of which his wife was killed on the spot while his mother-in-law was critically injured. She, later, succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital.