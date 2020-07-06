Share:

KARACHI - Marriage Hall Association on Sunday announced to hold a country-wide protest on 13th July against closure of their business.

The Association’s General Secretary Khawaja Muhammad Tariq said on Sunday that they held online meeting of the representatives across the country and decided to hold peaceful protest on July 13. “We will be protesting outside press clubs of each city, if we are not allowed to do our business,” he added.

As per details, wedding hall owners, following a meeting on Sunday, joined by the representatives of the Marriage Hall Association (MHA), have given a call for nation-wide protests if the restrictions on them resuming business remain in place.

The meeting discussed reopening wedding halls and agreed that if their request remained unmet, wedding hall owners across the country would stage demonstrations from July 13. The participants also consented to widening the protests later, if relevant authorities remained unmoved.

Confirming this development, MHA president Rana Raees said that rallies would be carried out across the country, with wedding hall owners marching towards press clubs in different cities if they were not allowed to resume business.

He noted that that wedding halls owners and the MHA had been persistently requesting the authorities to allow them to resume business but little was done to address their issues and concerns.

The General Secretary said that now when all the gathering based businesses were allowed to operate in the country such as Shopping Malls, Inter and intra city transport in all forms, Air line industry, NADRA Mega Centres, Cattle Mandi, Places of worship then why Marriage halls/ Banquets couldn’t be allowed to operate with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Unfortunately, Federal and Provincial Governments have failed to realise it’s impact on the economy as almost 50 percent of the total industry in the country are associated with Marriage Halls industry,” he said.

Tariq was of the view that due to closure of Marriage Halls, almost more than 1 million people directly and indirectly associated with allied industries have become jobless in the Metropolis.

The government was asked to announce a date for the opening of Marriage Halls ‘or else under such immense financial and social pressures we have no choice to open Marriage Halls as per our announced date.’

“If the situation remains so, we have decided to protest peacefully across the country, demanding the removal of restrictions on wedding halls,” said Raees, appealing to all wedding hall owners to observe pandemic-related standard operating procedures during the demonstrations.