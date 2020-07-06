Share:

FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed after abduction in the area of Khurarianwala police station. Police spokesperson said here on Sunday that accused Shehbaz r/o chak 216-RB had abducted a 7 year old Rani d/o Amanat Ali while playing outside her house and carried away to a deserted place where he tortured the girl over an old enmity with her family. As a result, the girl received serious injuries. Later, the accused escaped after leaving her in the Allied hospital, where she expired. Receiving information, the police took the body into custody and traced out the accused through scientific method, and arrested Shehbaz and started further investigation.