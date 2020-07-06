Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The law enforcers on Sunday conducted a mock exercise at district prison Muzaffargarh with an objective to handle any emergency-like situation.

The mock exercise was participated by officials from various departments including district police, civil defense, special branch, Rescue-1122 and others.

On hoax call of terrorist attack at district jail, the police led by SHO city police station Malik Khurrum Khar had responded quickly and overcome on terrorists after fighting during the mock exercise. According to police spokesperson Waseem Khan, the purpose of mock exercise was to handle any untoward incident, safety arrangements and to judge the capabilities of law enforcement institutions in which all departments demonstrated with better capabilities.