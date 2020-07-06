Share:

KASUR - The annual production of fruits could be doubled in the country by minimizing the losses of post fruit-bearing, said Deputy Director Agriculture department Muhammad Naveed Amjad. Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan got 41 varieties of fruits, but unfortunately it had to bear losses due to problems in handling pre or post fruit bearing. He further said that Pakistani fruits were liked across the world, due to good taste and rich of vitamins. Under a national strategy, the export of fruits could be increased by exploring new markets which would definitely help strengthen national economy, he added.