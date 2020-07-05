Share:

NEWCASTLE-Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United on Sunday, robbing the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Having lost their previous seven away league games, West Ham started the day three points above the drop zone, and they got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after four minutes. Newcastle levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron, but they went behind again in the 66th minute when midfielder Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound after Declan Rice hit the crossbar with a header from a corner.

Jonjo Shelvey struck back immediately for Newcastle, dancing through the visitors’ defence before slotting home to make it 2-2. The 2-2 draw left West Ham in 16th spot on 31 points, four points ahead of Aston Villa in 18th. Newcastle are 12th on 43 points.

John Egan grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday after James Tarkowski had given the home side a first-half lead. The result, at a windy and cold Turf Moor, leaves both teams still in contention for a Europa League place and provided some justice for the Yorkshire side who certainly did not deserve to leave Lancashire empty-handed.

GIROUD, WILLIAN AND BARKLEY FIRE CHELSEA TO VICTORY OVER WATFORD

First-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and a late strike from Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Watford and a boost to their ambitions for Champions League football next season. France striker Giroud hit the target in the 28th minute, after a brisk move between Barkley and Mason Mount, with a low left foot shot that bounced in off the post.

Brazil’s Willian sent goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way from the spot two minutes before halftime, after American winger Christian Pulisic, racing down the left, had drawn a clumsy foul from Etienne Capoue. Barkley added a third in stoppage time, after being set up by captain Cesar Azpilicueta, following a flowing move between Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the ever-busy Pulisic.

It was a vital win for Chelsea, who lost to lowly West Ham United in midweek, as it returned them to fourth place after Manchester United had stolen the coveted spot for a few hours by beating Bournemouth 5-2. Leicester City also cemented their third place with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. So Chelsea, as well as relegation-threatened Watford, were under pressure and Frank Lampard made key changes from the West Ham defeat, bringing in Giroud for Tammy Abraham, as well as Kurt Zouma and Reece James in defence.