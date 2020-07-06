Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday has said that the petroleum crisis in the country is due to mismanagemnt and incompetence in terms of governance practices of incumbent government.

While addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader claimed that the federation has deliberately remained ignorant and sidelined itself from controlling the petrol crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan could not overcome the crisis due to lack of awareness of the government as he has failed to run the country in smooth way, he suggested.

Abbasi further said that those who worked for the development of the country have been declared culprits in fake corruption cases. PML-N had ensured electricity at cheap rates in its tenure to provide relief to the nation, he added.

The former PM has also urged everyone to work together for Pakistan’s best interest.