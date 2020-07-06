Share:

Pakistan on Monday has confirmed 50 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 231,818. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,762.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,344 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 94,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 81,963 in Punjab, 28,116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,814 in Balochistan, 13,494 in Islamabad, 1,561 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,342 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,884 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,526 in Sindh, 1,028 in KP, 123 in Balochistan, 137 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 36 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,420,623 coronavirus tests and 22,271 in last 24 hours. 131,649 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,406 patients are in critical condition.