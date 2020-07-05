Share:

LAHORE -: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday celebrated the one-year anniversary of Pakistan young guns’ stunning performance against Bangladesh in the World Cup match. The PCB on its official twitter handle mentioned superb batting performances of the incumbent limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, left-hand opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Babar Azam scored scintillating 96 off 98 balls to cross legendary Javed Miandad’s record tally of 437 runs in a World Cup campaign. “Most runs in a World Cup for Pakistan! #OnThisDay in 2019, Babar Azam took over legendary Javed Miandad’s 437 that he scored in 1992,” the board said in a tweet. Babar amassed 474 runs at the 2019 World Cup at an average of 67.71 with an impressive a strike-rate of 87.77. Imam scored 100 off 100 balls to become the youngest batsman to score a ton in a world cup fixture. “Youngest Pakistani to score a century in a @cricketworldcup match. Maiden century at @HomeOfCricket #OnThisDay in 2019, @ImamUlHaq12 made history,” another tweet by the board said. Among bowlers, the PCB paid rich tribute to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who became the youngest bowler to claim a five wicket haul. “#OnThisDay in 2019 at @HomeOfCricket,@iShaheenAfridi became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a @cricket worldcup game,” the board added. However, Pakistan remained unable to power their way to the knockout stages as they never fully recovered from a poor start despite a strong late run that included an emphatic win over Bangladesh.