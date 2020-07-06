Share:

Lahore - Little Mix singer-songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about being “verbally abused” while shopping.

The incident took place at the Waitrose supermarket in Sunningdale, according to a post shared by the pop group’s Twitter account. Pinnock wrote: “I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason.”

“I was left in shock and completely taken aback that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason. Despite this ordeal the staff at @waitrose sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care.” Pinnock said that the supermarket staff had “demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness”.

She explained that the staff had sent her home with a bouquet of flowers, a photograph of which she shared alongside the story. “I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you,” she concluded.

The tweet was met with an outpouring of support from Little Mix fans in the replies underneath. “We are sorry and we hope you are okay,” wrote one commenter. Others branded the assailant’s behaviour “disgusting”.