Share:

LAHORE - Former state minister and Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ayatullah Durrani passed away at a Quetta hospital on Sunday. Durrani, 64, served as the state minister for industries and production. He had been seriously ill for the past few days and under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta. The former minister breathed his last Sunday evening. Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Ayatullah Durrani.