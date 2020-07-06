Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inquired after the health of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was tested positive for coronavirus infection. In separate telephonic conversations, they also wished him early recovery. The Foreign Minister was also contacted by his counterparts of different countries through phone calls and other social media networks to pray for his health. They included foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Denmark, Maldives, and Afghanistan. The foreign minister thanked all these personalities for expressing well wishes and praying for his recovery.