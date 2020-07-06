Share:

Karachi - PTI lawmakers on Sunday urged the federal government to end Karachi-Electric's (KE) ‘monopoly’ by bringing in another company to distribute electricity in an effort to solve the power issues being faced by citizens living in the metropolis.

They also announced that they will stage symbolic sit-ins outside the KE's head office from Monday (today) on a daily basis for not resolving consumers' issues, besides knocking the door of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the city had been facing electricity issues for a long time.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, central joint secretary MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MNAs Aslam Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Siddiqui, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifi and MPAs Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, Bilal Ghaffar, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Adeeba Hassan, Rabistan Khan, Umar Amari, Kareem Bux Gabol, Ali Aziz GG, Dr Sanji Gangwani and other leaders were present in the press conference.

"The citizens of Karachi are demanding cheap electricity," he said, demanding an equal rate of power in the whole country.Rejecting the power utility's justification for prolonged power outages, Naqvi said that the KE was providing incorrect information and despite assuring the Sindh governor, had not ended load-shedding within 48 hours.

"KE's power [generation] capacity is restricted to 600MW," he said, adding that the power utility had also failed to maintain its plants.

"Citizens have become fed up with their attitude. The time has come to think about another system for power," he said, urging the federal government to resolve the city's power crisis. "Another company should be brought in to distribute power in Karachi."

Shamim said "If Karachi gets cheap electricity whole Pakistan will be benefited." He said in every summer, the KE rubs salt into the wounds of Karachi electricity consumers.

The opposition leader said so far the KE had failed to resolve this loadshedding issue.

He said the KE should be divided into three companies. He said finding an urgent alternative of the KE was necessary.

Meanwhile, MNA Aftab Siddiqi said that initially KE's head had promised to end load-shedding on June 28, but when he was reminded of this, he failed to give a satisfactory response.