LAHORE - Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected at North-eastern Balochistan, Sindh, central/southern Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy fall at few places is also expected in lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Moist Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in districts of upper & central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Barkhan and Islamabad. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Hafizabad 51, Sargodha 28, Layyah 24, Sahiwal 23, Joharabad 20, Narowal 16, Okara 15, M.B.Din, Noorpur Thal, Kasur 10, Lahore (AP 08, City 06), Gujrat 07, Sialkot (AP 06, City 04), Chakwal 05, Jhelum 04, Gujaranwala 03, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Murree 01, Islamabad (Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 22, lower 01), Malam Jabba 21, Pattan 17, Saidu Sharif 03, Mirkhani 02, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 06, Bagrote 04, Gilgit 03, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 02. Today’s highest maximum temperature’s (°C): Sibbi, Mohenjodaro 46°C and Dadu 45°C.