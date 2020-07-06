Share:

La Liga leaders Real Madrid gained a crucial three points against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to take the advantage in the title race.

Neither team managed to break the deadlock in the first half.

Real Madrid took the lead with Sergio Ramos' penalty goal in the 73rd minute.

Following the 1-0 victory at San Mames, Los Blancos sealed their seventh consecutive win in La Liga and increased their points to 77 in the league table.

Real Madrid are now seven points clear at the top of La Liga, as second-place Barcelona will face Villareal on Sunday for a Week 34 game.