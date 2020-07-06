Share:

London - Silverstone will be able to host two Formula One Grand Prix in August as new quarantine exemptions for major sporting events in England were announced by the British government on Sunday. Champions League and Europa League football, international cricket, golf tournaments and the world snooker championships are also among the events that will benefit. “The British summer of sport is back on,” said culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in announcing the measures. The easing of rules will see some sports stars and their support teams, as well as international film and TV stars, directors and producers, exempt from quarantine, if they are essential to the event or production. Exempted individuals will have to live and work in controlled “bubbled” environments and events will continue to take place behind closed doors.