PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that work on gigantic projects of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal and Peshawar to D I Khan motorway will commence soon.
Ajmal Wazir was talking to media persons after inspection of District Headquarter Teaching Hospital in connection with paying homage to frontline workers against Covid-19. He said the role of doctors and paramedics in this regard was highly appreciable. The advisor said by the grace of Almighty Allah and with the assistance of the healthcare providers, “we are bravely combating this global challenge and are still on war footing against this deadly disease.” He said his current visit was in line with the directive of KP Chief Minister to pay homage to doctors, paramedics and all other health staff including class-IV employees to commemorate 100 days of nations resolve against Covid-19.
Ajmal Wazir said the visit was aimed at to personally review the arrangements regarding Corona control. He termed the arrangements as satisfactory. He said the results of smart lockdown were very encouraging in D I Khan. The recovery rate, he said, in the whole of the province was increasing which was a positive sign. The Advisor disclosed that in new financial budget record Rs. 124 billion have been earmarked for the health sector. Ajmal Wazir reiterated the government’s resolve to be on the back and call of the nation in this hour of trouble.
Talking about the mega projects taken in hand by the present government at provincial as well as federal level, he said that work on Peshawar-D I Khan motorway and Chashman Right Bank Lift Canal irrigation scheme would commence shortly. Both the mega projects were discussed by KP CM Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent meeting held few days back, he said adding that Prime Minister assured full support to materialize these fate changer projects of D I Khan. He said the next financial budget allocation has been made for issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to every citizen of the province which would definitely be a big achievement towards materialization of election manifesto of PTI.
He said that hitherto neglected areas of merged tribal districts would be brought at par with other parts of the country in order to address their sense of deprivation. The Advisor disclosed that all decisions in National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 were made on the recommendations of the participants. He said that National Command and Operation Center was working in very effective manner.