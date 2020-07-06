Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that work on gi­gantic projects of Chash­ma Right Bank Lift Canal and Peshawar to D I Khan motorway will commence soon.

Ajmal Wazir was talking to media persons after in­spection of District Head­quarter Teaching Hospital in connection with paying homage to frontline work­ers against Covid-19. He said the role of doctors and paramedics in this regard was highly appreciable. The advisor said by the grace of Almighty Allah and with the assistance of the healthcare providers, “we are bravely combating this global chal­lenge and are still on war footing against this deadly disease.” He said his current visit was in line with the di­rective of KP Chief Minister to pay homage to doctors, paramedics and all other health staff including class-IV employees to commemo­rate 100 days of nations re­solve against Covid-19.

Ajmal Wazir said the vis­it was aimed at to person­ally review the arrange­ments regarding Corona control. He termed the ar­rangements as satisfactory. He said the results of smart lockdown were very en­couraging in D I Khan. The recovery rate, he said, in the whole of the province was increasing which was a pos­itive sign. The Advisor dis­closed that in new financial budget record Rs. 124 bil­lion have been earmarked for the health sector. Ajmal Wazir reiterated the gov­ernment’s resolve to be on the back and call of the na­tion in this hour of trouble.

Talking about the mega projects taken in hand by the present government at provincial as well as feder­al level, he said that work on Peshawar-D I Khan mo­torway and Chashman Right Bank Lift Canal irrigation scheme would commence shortly. Both the mega pro­jects were discussed by KP CM Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent meeting held few days back, he said add­ing that Prime Minister as­sured full support to mate­rialize these fate changer projects of D I Khan. He said the next financial budget al­location has been made for issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to every citizen of the prov­ince which would definite­ly be a big achievement to­wards materialization of election manifesto of PTI.

He said that hitherto ne­glected areas of merged tribal districts would be brought at par with other parts of the country in or­der to address their sense of deprivation. The Advi­sor disclosed that all deci­sions in National Coordina­tion Committee on Covid-19 were made on the recom­mendations of the partici­pants. He said that Nation­al Command and Operation Center was working in very effective manner.