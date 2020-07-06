Share:

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested a revenue officer, ‘Gardawar’ on charges of taking bribe. According to an ACE spokesperson, one Faisal Abbas of Jhang filed a complaint, contending that he had deposited all kinds of government fee for getting his inherited property transfer in his name after death of his father, but a revenue officer (Gardawar) Allah Ditta was demanding bribe. On the complaint, an anti-corruption team conducted a surprise raid and nabbed Gardawar Allah Ditta along with his Munshi red-handed while receiving bribe. The raid team also recovered marked currency notes of Rs 8,000 from them and locked the accused