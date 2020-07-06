Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President and leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative for coronavirus, revealed party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.

The former Punjab chief minister had been diagnosed with the infection a few weeks ago.

“Thanks to the Grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of the people, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative for coronavirus,” the party’s Twitter account quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

“Doctors have advised Shehbaz Sharif to have his antibodies test conducted within three weeks. Till the result of the antibodies tests, doctors have advised him to adhere to strict precautions,” she added.

Last month, Shehbaz had tested positive for coronavirus, joining the list of several lawmakers who tested positive for the infection.

Aurangzeb had said Shehbaz was isolating at home and following doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.

PML-N representative Ata Tarar blamed the government and NAB for summoning the former Punjab chief minister despite knowing he was a cancer survivor and at great risk from COVID-19.

“He was summoned on June 9 by NAB. We kept saying he is a cancer survivor, and even if you do want to conduct the investigation then do so via video link. However, this is blind political vendetta,” he had said.

In response to a question about the former Punjab chief minister traveling with hundreds of PML-N workers and not paying heed to social distancing protocols, Tarar had replied by saying that he had appealed to the party’s supporters to remain indoors and not gather at public places.

“It wasn’t an official call from the party [for them to come out],” he had said. “We wanted to avoid this situation. I want to say on record that if God forbid, anything were to happen to him, NAB and Imran Niazi will be held responsible.”