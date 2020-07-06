Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was observed here on Sunday. He was born in district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970. Captain Karnal Sher Khan was one of the 10 recipients of country’s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider. He was born on 1 January 1970. After completing his intermediate education at a government postgraduate college in Swabi, he first joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992. He was commissioned in 27th Sind Regiment on October 14 1994. Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict at the Line of Control. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.