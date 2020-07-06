Share:

Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab, said on Monday that Covid-19 hot-spot areas saw a significant drop in the number of coronavirus patients after these neighbourhoods were sealed under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “smart lockdown” strategy.

He said Covid-affected areas in all major cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital, were sealed under this strategy for ten to fifteen days. He added random sampling also yielded encouraging results.

Most of the areas placed under “smart lockdown” have now been de-sealed, the chief minister said.

“It has now been proven that the spread of the virus slows down in areas where people strictly follow SOPs issued by the government,” CM Usman Buzdar said, hoping that citizens will cooperate with the administration in the fight against the contagion and prevent its spread by sticking to the SOPs.