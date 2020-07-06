Share:

North America, originally inhabited by the Red Indians, attracted the white race from Europe that had the legacy of discovering new lands. They ruled over the large part of the world under the theory of Whiteman’s Burden. They had assumed their required role in civilizing the uncivilized nations inhabited in different corners of the world. This concept, named as the Whiteman’s Burden, after Rudyard Kipling’s poem “White Man’s Burden” (1899). Along with the Indian Subcontinent, many of the countries were colonized and governed by these white men. Consequently, all the colonies resisted this unwanted rule and tried to unburden the Whites from their self-made burden of educating and civilizing other nations.

Apart from colonizing, the Whites discriminated against the Blacks. The history evidently proved how the Blacks started the Civil Rights Movement in order to gain their infringed rights. However, this racial discrimination did not end with the decision to abolish slavery from the United States. As a matter of fact, racial differences got stronger with the passage of time.

On the other hand, racist politicians know the tactics through which they can increase their vote bank. As they are acquainted with the fact of White hatred for the Blacks, so they adopt introducing the policies like Mississippi’s James Vardaman, whose 1903 speech included “a vote for Vardaman was a vote for white supremacy, a vote for the quelling of the arrogant spirit that had been aroused in the Blacks by Roosevelt and his henchmen, … a vote for the safety of the home and the protection of our women and children.” He further said, “If it is necessary, every Negro in the state will be lynched,” resultantly; he won the election and became the governor of Mississippi.

The latest episode of poor George Floyd, a 46-year old, who was killed by police in Minneapolis as a policeman choked him to death by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Rev Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist commented over this brutal and inhuman act that it was time to stand up for our rights and demanded “get your knee off our necks.” Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd pleaded many times “I can’t breathe” and resultantly, died. A lawyer of Floyd, Benjamin Crump named it “pandemic of racism” by saying that “not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd. It was that other pandemic, the pandemic of racism and discrimination.” This racism led to the end of many Black innocent lives. Roxane Gay, in her column “Remember, No One is Coming to Save Us” in New York Times views that “doctors will find a coronavirus vaccine, but black people will continue to wait, despite the futility of hope, for a cure for racism.” She further said that no one was coming to save the Blacks either from COVID-19 or from racial inequality.

Nelson Mandela had once said, “To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.” Again, after the death of George Floyd, the Black community stood up and raised its voice against injustice and inequalities to live as free as the Whites. In fact, the world-wide protests are held after Floyd’s murder in the custody of police (who are hired to save and protect people rather than taking their lives only on the basis of colour).

In the novel “The God of Small Things”, Arundhati Roy names the basic spirit behind the word police as “Politeness, Obedience, Loyalty, Intelligence, Courtesy”, and “Efficiency.”

But in the case of the Blacks, totally opposite is witnessed. Many of the writers, especially the black writers, penned down their views over such barbarities. Frantz Fanon, a French West Indian psychiatrist and political philosopher, produced notable works over the Whites’ inhuman behavior towards the black. Even, the significantly names his works as “Black Skin, White Masks” and “The Wretched of the Earth” are the crux of his work on racism. These books elaborate on the miseries of the colonized black nation and the merciless way the colonizers treat them. The title of Fanon’s “Black Skin, White Masks” seems to be of great importance. The title in itself narrates the entire story of barbarism, hypocrisy, and atrocities of the Americans.

Like Fanon, Shakespeare in his only domestic play, “Othello”, illustrates how reality became controversial to the appearance of people. The protagonist of the play, Othello, a Black man, who is called “Moor” by everyone. Even, apart from the title, the reader gets to know the name of the protagonist in the middle of Act I of the play because from the start of the story he is named as “the Black Moor, the Thick-lips” which is a mocking way on Othello’s physical appearance.

Likewise, animal imagery like “Barbary horse” and “old black ram” were how Othello was being referred to. William Shakespeare wrote exactly in the manner the Blacks were mistreated. Fanon talks about the fact how the Black colonized people were called with the animal names by the colonizers. In “White Skin, Black Masks,” Frantz Fanon writes “And consequently, when the colonist speaks of the colonized he uses zoological terms.”

Toni Morrison, an acclaimed Afro-American novelist, explores the crucial and tormenting realities of slavery faced by the blacks in her heart-wrenching novel “Beloved.” All these writings are the attempt to give voice to those voiceless Blacks who have sacrificed their lives in fighting against this unnatural rule because no one can enslave any human being according to the rule of nature. God has created all humans free. So, no one has the right or authority to infringe on other peoples’ right to freedom. Along with all other fundamental rights, the right to freedom is also inalienable. And so, the black lives matter exactly like the lives of the Whites matter.